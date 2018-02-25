Two feared dead as boat sink in Makari Backdam

A search has now been launched for the bodies of two miners who are feared dead after the boat in which they were travelling sunk in the Makari Backdam, Bartica.

According to reports, the two men who are called “Dougla” and “Fineman” were employed to assist with the transporting of a dredge from the said backdam.

However, 37 year old Suban Hussain of Byderabo, Bartica reported that he and the missing men along with two others left the backdam in a small boat headed to the landing in Bartica.

The 15 HP powered boat had technical issues and sunk as a result of this. Hussain and two others were able to swim to shore however Dougla and Fineman could not be found.

A search is now underway to recover the men’s bodies and an investigation was launched.