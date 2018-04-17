Two families to be relocated after homes ravaged by heavy winds

Two families will now have to say goodbye to structures they once called their homes after the buildings were severely damaged and destroyed as a result of heavy winds which battered sections of the Essequibo Coast on Friday last.

The two families which were most affected by the heavy winds are the Persauds and Bissesars of Lima, Essequbo Coast.

According to the Region Two Engineer’s Department the buildings are no longer safe for human inhabitants after it completed an assessment over the weekend.

Region Two’s Regional Chairman Davanand Ramdatt said that plans are in place to relocate the two families as he announced the resuscitation of the Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee.

Last week, the Civil Defense Commission held a training programme with seven (7) officials from the Region inclusive of the Regional Vice Chairman and the engineer . The Essequibo Chamber visited the families over the weekend and donated some food items.