Two drown in T&T, 4 survive

(Trinidad Express) An Easter get-away trip turned into a nightmare when two of six friends drowned on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Darion McKenzie, 21, Devon Trotman of Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

According to police, six men were in a fishing boat about a kilometre out at sea off Plum Mitan when at around 2.30 p.m. the boat overturned.

Police said four of the men, Miguel Phillip, Brian Coutain, Sheldon Bethelmy and Curvin Attza, were able to swim ashore.

The police and Coast Guard were contacted.

At around 10 a.m. on Monday, a beachgoer found the bodies of McKenzie and Trotman along the Manzanilla Beach.