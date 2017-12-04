TWO DEAD – as Police investigate suspected murder/suicide at Rose Hall

A couple from Rose Hall Town (RHT) was discovered dead at their Third Street Williamsburg home on Sunday evening .

Dead are Indrawattie Totaram and her husband – Krisha Latchman.

Totaram’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on a bed with what appeared to be several chop wounds while the lifeless body of Latchman was hanging from a rafter in the same bedroom.

The discovery was made at about 19:00h after calls to the woman’s cellular phone went unanswered. Details so far are sketchy, however, this publication understands that the discovery was made by a relative of the now dead woman.

INews understands that the couple lived together for several years.

Neighbours have reported that they did not hear any unusually sounds coming from the home but confirmed that the couple would frequently go out and consume alcohol together.

According to reports, after calls to her phone went unanswered a relative visited the Williamsburg home where the gruesome discovery was made. The police were contacted and an investigation has been launched. (More details in a subsequent report)