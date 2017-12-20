Two C’bean countries jolted by early morning earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 jolted two Caribbean islands during the early hours of Wednesday, the Trinidad-based Seismic Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported, according to CMC.

It said that the quake occurred just after midnight at 12:13 am (local time) and was felt in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

According to the SRC, the quake was felt 51 kilometres (km) north west of Scarborough in Tobago, and 108 km north, north east of Arima in East Trinidad. It was also detected at 99 km south east of St Georg’s Grenada.

It had a depth of 10km was located latitude: 11.57N and Longitude: 60.99W.

According to CMC, there were no immediate reports of personal injuries or damage to infrastructure.