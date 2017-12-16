Two attacked, carjacked in separate armed robberies

Two men were last evening (Friday) attacked and beaten by armed bandits who then escaped with their motorcars in two separate robberies.

The first victim, Gary Samaroo, a 21-year-old construction worker of Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was attacked at around 19:30hrs in East Street, Georgetown.

Reports received indicate that the man was at the time driving his Toyota Premio motorcar bearing registration number PRR 8905.

Samaroo was at the time visiting his brother Nicolas Samaroo at East Street, Georgetown when he parked his car on the western side of the street.

However, upon exiting the vehicle and as he was about to enter his brother’s yard, he was pounced upon by three armed men who first took away his cell phone and reportedly threw it into a yard.

This online news site was informed that the men then demanded the victim’s car key, reportedly lashing him to his face for compliance. Samaroo, out of fear, handed over the keys to one of the men.

The three bandits then entered the motorcar and drove away in the northern direction of East Street.

The matter has been reported and Police, this publication understands, are reviewing CCTV footage in the area as their investigations continue.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Delon Dundar of Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was also attacked and robbed of his Toyota Raum bearing registraton number PMM 9057, along with $20,000 and his documents.

Reports surrounding the robbery revealed that the incident occurred at around 19:50hrs on Friday evening in the vicinity of Shikhan Hotel on Princess Street, Georgetown.

INews understands that Dundar was reportedly working taxi on Regent and Camp Street when he was approached by a female who reportedly requested a drop to Princess Street.

When arriving at the identified location a male reportedly approached and attacked the man from behind dealing him several lashes to his head.

A gun was then pointed at him and he was instructed to exit the car to which he complied.

The gunman then entered the car and quickly drove off in a fast rate along Princess Street reportedly discharging rounds as he escaped.

Police are also investigating this incident.

These attacks/carjackings which have been occurring for sometime- resulting in police releasing caution warnings to vehicle owners, more so taxi drivers in an attempt to raise the awareness of theft-have now been occurring more frequently and with greater impunity.

This publication had reported on Friday that taxi driver Dellon Skellekie, 30, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was reportedly lashed to his face and robbed of his vehicle (Toyota Premio motorcar) around 01:30hrs when he was in the process of making a drop off.

With the inclusion of these two robberies, Friday alone saw the theft of three vehicles that have been reported stolen.

However, Police say they are placing more attention to cases of robbery under arms involving the theft of motorcars.