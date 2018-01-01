Twelve witnesses to testify in attempted murder case

Twelve witnesses are expected to testify in the attempted murder of Jamal Lewis who was shot at during the course of a robbery reportedly executed by known ex-convict, Lennox Cort.

This was revealed by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts as he provided to the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan an update on the status of the investigation file.

This case is now being heard before the Chief Magistrate; however the robbery matter was on Thursday transferred to be tried before another court (court five).

Media reports indicate that the accused has similar matters pending before other courts of Georgetown and he was previously served an eighteen-month sentence for assaulting his girlfriend 2014. He is also reported to have served twelve months for escaping lawful custody a few years ago.