Tuschen labourer killed in accident

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 05:30hrs this morning (Saturday) on the Orangestein Public Road, East Bank Essequibo(EBE) involving motorcar PRR 5883 that resulted in the death of Courtney Ashby, 40, a labourer of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE.

According to Police Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan, the vehicle- which was driven by a 24-year-old resident of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara- was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when it ran into the path of Ashby and collided.

The labourer, who was unconscious following the accident, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

His body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to Ramlakhan, the driver, whose breath alcohol level when tested was found below the legal limit, is in custody and assisting with the investigation.