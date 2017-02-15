Home Local News Turmeric production in Region 1 to be expanded
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Turmeric production in Region 1 to be expanded
Local News INEWS -
As part of the spice programme expansion, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is preparing to expand the cultivation of turmeric tubers...
Caricom boss says negotiations on Arrest Warrant Treaty, Assets Recovery progressing
While there is no guarantee that the legal instruments, the Arrest Warrant Treaty and the Assets Recovery programme will be adopted anytime soon, the...
APNU/AFC intensifies its sustained assault on sugar -Ramsammy
(The following is an opinion piece on the current state of the sugar industry, penned by Dr Leslie Ramsammy) The ongoing SUGAR siege in Guyana...
Wismar teen remanded for assault, robbery under arms
A 17-year-old was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a charge...
Kim Jong-nam death: Malaysia police hold female suspect
(BBC) A female suspect has been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother. Local police said that...
Usain Bolt: Tokyo 2020 is ‘too far away’
By Matias Grez and Amanda Davies, CNN (CNN) After having to return one of his Olympic gold medals, you could have forgiven Usain Bolt for...
US detains Mexican man despite work permit
(BBC) A 23-year-old Mexican man who was brought to the US illegally at the age of seven has been arrested and detained, despite having...
GEA nabs suspected illegal fuel vessel
Local News INEWS -
Officers attached to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have nabbed a boat suspected to be smuggling illegal fuel from Venezuela,...
Jagdeo flays Govt on ‘atrocious record’ with local authority bodies
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo opined that while the Government can be given credit for the holding of Local Government Elections, it cannot boast of...
Former AG mounts legal challenge against VAT amendments
A legal challenge has been launched against the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act Chapter 81:05 amendments of 2017. The writ, which was filed by...