Turkey attack: The romantic dinner that turned into a struggle for survival

(CNN) Naef Zakaria Al Wazan and his wife were on a dinner date on New Year’s eve in Istanbul when their night turned into a struggle for survival.

The couple — now being treated for gunshots at a hospital in Turkey — were among the survivors of a terrorist attack at Reina nightclub that killed at least 39 people.

Wazan’s wife, originally from Jordan, still pale, her eyes swollen from crying, described to CNN how the festive evening turned into a bloodbath.

“When the song (lyrics) said “Okay Let’s Go”… I heard (shooting) like, dat dat dat dat dat,” Wazan’s wife, who didn’t feel comfortable about being named, said.

In a nearby hospital bed, her husband, exhausted, in a soft voice said: “Thank God we are okay we are safe.”