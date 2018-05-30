T&T watermelon vendor shot dead

(Trinidad Express) Watermelon vendor Brandon Samaroo was shot and killed at his vending stall in Gasparillo at around noon yesterday.

DEAD: Brandon Samaroo

Samaroo, of Tarouba Road, San Fernando was in a shed outside the Country Tavern Bar when a gunman ran up to him. Samaroo was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The killer left in a waiting vehicle.

The killing happened near Norman Junction and less than two minutes away from the Gasparillo Police Station which is being criticised for its slow response to a jewelry store robbery at the Gaparillo Mall on Monday.

At least three criminals spent more than four minutes smashing the show cases and escaped with bags of gold.

 

