T&T teacher on 2 sex charges

(Trinidad Guardian) A mathematics teacher was allowed to continue on $70,000 station bail yesterday, after she appeared in court charged with two sexual offences involving a female student.

Camille Winter, 33, stood before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the Sangre Grande First Court on two charges of intent to commit sexual activity to a minor.

She was not called upon to plead as the charges were laid indictably.

The court heard that Winter was arrested on Monday by police officers attached to Eastern Child Protection Unit, after an intensive investigation following reports made by the teenage victim, a Form Five student, to the police.

The teacher was arrested at her Sangre Grande home and taken to the Child Protection Unit at the Sangre Grande Police Station, where she was cautioned by WPC Felix and charged with the sexual offences.

Winter had secured station bail after she was charged and Quintyne allowed this to continue yesterday. The matter was adjourned to February 9, pending report from the Ministry of Education.