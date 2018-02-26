T&T musician jailed for 20 years for raping child over five-year period

(Trinidad Express) A musician who was charged with sexual offences against a girl from when she was nine years old to the age of 14 years has been sentenced to 74 years in prison.

Alvin Rodriguez’s sentence was 20 years hard labour for the charge of grievous sexual assault against the child and 18 years hard labour for rape and each of the two charges of sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14 years.

The sentences, which were passed by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas last Tuesday, are to run concurrently. Rodriguez, 52, will spend 20 years behind bars.

The assaults began in 2000. St Clair-Douglas said during this encounter, Rodriguez treated the child as a “fully grown, adult female”.

In 2003, when the victim was 12 years old and in Form Two, Rodriguez offered her $1,000 to lie in bed with him before he raped her.

In 2005 when the girl was 14, he interrupted her while she was doing homework and raped her.

On this occasion, her mother saw him in the act but did not report the incident to the police.

When the girl was 17 years old, in 2008, she waited until all the pupils alighted from the school bus before she spoke to the driver about the incidents.

He took her to school officials who then carried her to the police.

Rodriguez who denied the four allegations testified during the trial at the San Fernando Second Criminal Court.

He also called his wife as a witness during the proceedings.

A jury found him guilty last November on all the charges.

The case was prosecuted by attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.

Rodriguez was represented by attorney Ramesh Deena.

During his mitigation plea on his client’s behalf last month, the attorney said Rodriguez maintained his denial of the offences.

He also said that Rodriguez worked as a watchman but had a musical career.

Rodriquez told St Clair-Douglas “Thank you my lord” after the sentences were passed.