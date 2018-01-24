T&T man shot dead in bed, while girl, 17, slept next to him

(Trinidad Express) A Sangre Grande man was shot dead in his bed yesterday morning.

Garth Sansand, 28, of Machack Street, Foster Road, was shot in the head and died at hospital.

His 17-year-old girlfriend told police they were asleep in his one room apartment when she was awakened by explosions at around 1.30 a.m. Tuesday. Moments later she felt Sansand shaking and she looked over and saw blood oozing from his head.

Police officers of the Sangre Grande CID responded and paramedics took Sansand to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he died at around 4.30 a.m.

The teenager gave a statement to police on the incident.

Sansand’s killing took the murder toll to 46, according to an Express tally.