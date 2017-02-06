T&T man gunned down in range rover

(Trinidad Guardian) Father of two, Naim Caliph did not live to celebrate his 36th birthday on Tuesday.

Caliph was shot multiple times inside his white Range Rover where he was seated in the passenger’s seat. His friend, Fiaz Mohammed was the driver.

The two reportedly went to the opening of Steel Restaurant and Lounge at South Park on Friday night and while driving along the Tarouba Link Road, the vehicle was intercepted by a white AD wagon.

The wagon’s occupants opened fire on Caliph’s vehicle, hitting him and Mohammed several times. Although Mohammed received gunshot wounds to his thigh and stomach, he managed to drive to the Mon Repos Police Station, some 2.5 km, about five minutes away. Mohammed, 28, of Hubert Rance Street, Vistabella, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was said to be in stable condition up to late yesterday.

Caliph’s social media account listed him as an employee of Xovaa Enterprises. The Sunday Guardian visited his home in Palmyra and his parents’ home in Gasparillo, but no one was at either house.

In a brief telephone interview, a female relative said Caliph’s wife was not able to speak to the media and asked that the family be given time to grieve.

Southern Division Police said they are yet to establish a motive for Caliph’s murder. While officers could not say how many times Caliph was shot, the Sunday Guardian was told 12 spent shells were recovered from the scene.