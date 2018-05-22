T&T man found hanging…as wife makes domestic violence report

(Trinidad Express) While the wife of Reynold Machiken was making a domestic violence report against him, he is suspected to have committed suicide.

Machiken was discovered dead in his cell in the Princes Town Police Station on Sunday.

A shoe lace was found tied around his neck, and fastened to the cell’s window.

Machiken’s wife was in another section of the police station giving officers a statement.

Police said Machiken and his wife walked into the police station around 9.30 p.m.

The wife reported to officers that Machiken allegedly physically assaulted her, and officers detained him.

He was searched in the presence of his wife, and placed in a cell.

Police said he was wearing a pair of sandals.

At around 10.30 p.m. officers checked the cell and Machiken asked for a bottle of water.

The officers relayed the message to his wife.

Twenty minutes later, the officers again went to Machiken’s cell and found him unresponsive and in a sitting position with the lace tied to his neck and the window. Paramedics were called in, but Machi-ken could not be revived.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be held today at the Forensic Sciences Centre.

Inspector Williams is investigating.