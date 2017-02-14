T&T cops search for missing teens

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two teenagers who went missing from their Santa Cruz home on February 4.

The children, 14-year-old Samuel Narine and his older sister Britney Eligon, 15, have not been seen or heard from since. Victoria Narine, an aunt of the children, reported them missing to the Santa Cruz Police Station on February 7, according to a release from the Police Service.

Narine told the T&T Guardian that neighbours heard a car door slam the night they went missing.

Speaking at her Jagan Village home yesterday, Narine said police are not doing enough to bring the children home safely. She called on police to use whatever resources available to them to find the children.

“We don’t know what happening. Look how many children go missing and some of them ending up dead, they could call in the army if they don’t have enough resources,” Narine pleaded yesterday.

According to police reports the children were last seen around 11.30 pm on February 4.

Narine said a relative saw them asleep just before 1 am.

When she awoke later that morning, she noticed they were gone and made a police report that day.

Narine said she received the police receipt of the report that day on February 7, but made an official report on the day the teens went missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children can call 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.