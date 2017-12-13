T&T: Brother in court for sibling’s murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Ramraj Samaroo yesterday appeared in the Couva Magistrates Court charged with the murder of his younger brother.

Samaroo, also known as Baye, 52, of Couva, is accused of chopping his brother, Ganesh Samaroo, 37, several times with a cutlass following an altercation last Tuesday at his Perseverance Village home.

Ganesh, a truck driver, died at the scene.

Samaroo was charged by Cpl Ian Bobb on Monday following instructions from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Couva Magistrate Christine Charles read the charge and subsequently remanded Samaroo into custody. Samaroo, who was represented by attorney Shirvan Ramdhanie, is expected to return to court on January 9.