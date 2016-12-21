T&T boy, 13, charged with killing 17-yr-old

(Trinidad Express) A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court for the unlawful killing of a 17-year-old school boy in Couva.

The teenager appeared before Couva Magistrate Cheryl Ann Antoine on Friday charged with the manslaughter of Elijah “Samo” Lewis who was killed on November 26.

Lewis, of Gran Couva, was visiting a friend at Perseverance Village when he was shot and killed in front of a shop.

Lewis was shot once in his head and he died at the scene.

The 13 year old boy was charged with manslaughter following instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused boy’s attorney, Frank Gittens, in a plea for bail, submitted that under the new judge’s rules applicable to children, a child must be kept in custody for an offence as a last resort and for the shortest period of time.

The attorney also said that his client had been co-operative with police during their enquiries and was not likely to abscond.

Antoine granted the accused boy bail in the sum of $50,000 with his step-father as a surety. The case was postponed to January 10.