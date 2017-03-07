Home Local News Trust, corruption major challenges facing Police Force – Ramnarine
Recent Articles
Trust, corruption major challenges facing Police Force – Ramnarine
Local News INEWS -
…60% of complaints are about neglect With the state of public confidence in the Guyana Police Guyana (GPF) being at best tenuous, acting Police Commissioner...
Smuggled AK-47 not Police property- Blanhum
…Cops released from close arrest Preliminary investigations have revealed that the AK-47 assault rifle, which was intercepted at the exit of Police Headquarters, is not...
Education COI report to be completed this month
Local News INEWS -
Technical Advisor, Tertiary Education to the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander has confirmed that the report of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the...
Revised Education Act to regulate private schools-Govt
The regularisation of all private education institutions will be provided for under the new Education Act. Currently, only 20 per cent are recognised and...
Butcher stabs butcher in Bourda market squabble
A butcher was hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was stabbed by another butcher at the Bourda market early this morning. Based...
Opposition Leader calls out Chronicle for misleading misquote
Below is a short statement emanating from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharat Jagdeo, calling out the state owned Chronicle...
Cocaine in VIP Lounge couple fined $58M, jailed for 60 months each
...while Joseph's aiding and abetting charge dismissed A couple who were busted in 2015, with a large quantity of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International...
Justice Reynolds denies ‘stay’ to put on hold M&CC’s paid parking project
-Complainant, Mohendra Arjune alone exempt from paid parking The application to have a 'stay' placed on the Parking Meter initiative while it is still in...
Exxon to invest $20 billion on U.S. Gulf refining projects
(Reuters) Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand...
Trump signs new immigration order
(BBC) President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order placing a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations. Iraq - which was...