Trump launches stinging attack on media

(BBC) US President Donald Trump has launched a ferocious attack on the media while defending his record during his first weeks in office.

Mr Trump appeared in a nearly hour-long press conference where he lambasted the media, telling reporters their level of dishonesty was out of control.

The president used his speech to tout his fulfilment of campaign promises on immigration and border security.

He also revealed an executive order on the travel ban is expected next week.

Mr Trump opened his remarks by mounting a blistering attack on the media for underplaying his achievements after he “inherited a mess at home and abroad”.

The president continued that he was appearing at the White House news conference to take his message “straight to the people”.

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people,” he said.

Mr Trump praised his administration for its “significant progress”, pointing to a rising stock market and a crackdown on illegal immigrants as examples of his success.

He also dismissed claims that his administration has had a chaotic start.

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” he said.

His news conferences comes after Mr Trump’s national security adviser was forced to resign and his labour secretary withdrew his nomination.