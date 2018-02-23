Trump congratulates Guyana on 48th Republic Anniversary

United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump has extended congratulations Guyana on the occasion its 48th Republic Anniversary.

According to the Embassy of the USA in Guyana, a letter was sent to President David Granger by Trump on behalf of the people of the United States.

Aside from extending congratulations, President Trump also addressed the economic partnership between Guyana and the United Sates.

He said “the United States of America takes pride in its partnership with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We value your ongoing contributions to regional security and look forward to working with you on the development of your natural resources for the benefit of the Guyanese people.”

“On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a beautiful Mashramani festival” Trump said in his letter sent.