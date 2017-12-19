Truck driver shot by gunman at Buck Hall, Essequibo River

Police say they are hunting for the suspect who shot a truck driver of, New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

According to Police Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan, 26-year-old Osafo Roberts, was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the Suddie Public Hospital in a serious but stable condition, nursing a gunshot injury to his abdomen.

Ramlakhan detailed that a bout 00:05hrs this morning (Tuesday), the victim was leaving the business premises of his employer at ‘Jamakie’, Buck Hall, Essequibo River, when he was confronted and shot by an identifiable male who was armed with a handgun.

He escaped afterwards.



Investigations are currently ongoing.