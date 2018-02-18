Truck driver arrested with unlicensed gun, ammo

A truck driver is now in the custody of the Police after he was early this morning discovered with an unlicensed pistol and ammunition in his possession.

The 27 year old suspect of Adams Road, Soesdyke was arrested at Back Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) at around 04:20hrs.

According to reports, ranks of the “A” Division who were on mobile patrol swooped down at the location where the man was found with the firearm along with ten live rounds of ammunition.

He is in Police custody and is expected to precede the Court shortly.