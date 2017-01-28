Trotman elected new AFC Leader, Ramjattan is now Chairman

In a close contest, Raphael Trotman clipped Khemraj Ramjattan by two votes to become leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) political party.

The vote was 127:125 in favour of Trotman, a party co-founder, who holds the key Government portfolio as Minister of Natural Resources. After Cathy Hughes declined, Ramjattan was declared AFC Chairman, unopposed.

Former Acting Chairman, Moses Nagamootoo declined the nominations for both the Leader and Chairman posts. The 5th Biennial National Conference is being held at the Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School on the West Coast of Demerara.

