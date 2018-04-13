Trio secure bail after facing unlawful possession of water pump charge

Three men managed to secure bail today after being charged with the unlawful possession of a water pump.

Kenrick Charles, 25 of lot 110 Eccles Park East Bank Demerara, Michael Hores, 18, of 103 Middle Road La Penitance and Jermain Mc Leod of 122 Meadowbroke, East La Penitance were all charged jointly in the matter.

They appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge.

The court heard that on April 10, 2018 while in the Georgetown they had in their possession a water pump said to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, property of Darian La Rose. They discovery was made by a mobile police patrol after a search was carried out.

They were told of ranks suspicion and were subsequently placed into custody. The trio pleaded not guilty and was placed on $50,000 each. The matter was adjourned until April 27.