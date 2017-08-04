Trio remanded over stabbing death of Highway labourer

Chanderpaul Persaud, 45, of Lot 45 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Harrilall Ramdhan, 52, and Jageshwar Ghanie, 29, of Lusignan, ECD were not required to plead to the indictable charge when they faced the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday.

The trio was jointly charged for the murder of Dhanpaul Dookie between July 24 and July 27, 2017 at Uitspa Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway during the course of a robbery.

The Police received a major break in the murder investigation of the deceased 51-year-old vendor, called “Pauline,” when three men confessed to the heinous crime.

According to reports, the men had admitted to robbing and stabbing the labourer to death on the day in question.

INews understands that two of the suspects were employed by the deceased and they reportedly contacted a third party – a villager – a few days before the execution of the plot.

The farmer was stabbed twice to his abdomen, once to his lower back, hip, forehead, and above his right eye.

After committing the act, the suspects allegedly made their way into the man’s home, carting off money and jewellery among other items.

However, the decomposing body was only discovered three days after the incident when someone went to check on him. The Police were immediately contacted, an investigation launched and post-mortem results revealed Dookie succumbed from multiple stab wounds.

The men will remain incarcerated until August 7, when the matter is expected to continue before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.