Trio in custody over vehicle suspected to be stolen

Two men were late last night (Monday) detained by Police ranks in Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after they were discovered to be driving a vehicle suspected to be stolen.

While detailed information at this point remains sketchy, this publication was informed that the men were detained at around 23:00hrs after they were stopped by Police in “C” Division who noticed that the vehicle bore no licence plate.

According to the Police, based on information gathered from the two, a third suspect was shortly after detained in connection with the said vehicle.

Meanwhile, earlier in the same day, an ex-cop was detained moments after he stole a vehicle belonging to a Constable and crashed it in an attempt to escape.