TRIO ARRAIGNED WITH MURDER OF AMERICA STREET MONEY CHANGER 

Three men were on Friday jointly arraigned with the February 4, 2018 murder of the America Street money changer when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, both 24-years-old of Freeman Street, La Penitence and Kacey Heyliger, 25, of Shell Road Kitty were initially charged separately but those were withdrawn and a joint charge was instituted.

The trio was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 4, 2018 at America Street, they murdered Shawn Nurse called ‘Fabulous’.

The court was told that 13 witnesses are expected to testify in the Preliminary enquiry which is expected to commence shortly. As such, the men were remanded to prison and are expected to make their next court appearance on June 8.

Shawn Nurse called ‘Fabulous’ was plying his trade on America Street on February 4 2018 when he was shot and killed.

According to reports, Nurse, of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot during a struggle with a lone gunman, who attempted to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency that he was carrying in a bag.

However, he was shot to the head during the process. The man was relieved of the bag containing the cash and several pieces of gold jewellery.

The trio are no strangers to the courts, since they were previously charged gun related offenses.