Trio accused of $3.2M theft granted bail

Three elderly security guards were on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of $200,000 each after they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to a $3.2M larceny charge.

Shawn Goodluck, 44, Cosmo Chichester, 48, and Clarence Patterson, 50, all pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that on November 13, 2017, at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown, the trio allegedly stole two Republic Bank tamper proof money bags with $1M cash along with $2.2M in cheques, property of Marics and Company Limited.

It was also disclosed that the trio were employed with Massy Security Limited at the time of the incident and were responsible for collecting daily sales from several businesses and depositing same into the respective banks.

On the day in question, the men allegedly did not deposit the said cash and cheques and after it was brought to light by the affected company, a report was made.

The accused are expected to reappear in court on April 25, 2018.