Trinidadian Kidnapped in Guyana: Police hunting 2 implicated Trinis- source

Police say they are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a Trinidadian citizen hours after he arrived in Guyana on Friday morning reportedly for a job interview and are hunting two Trinidadians who may be involved in the act.

According to reports, the parents of the victim were contacted sometime around 10:50h, in Trinidad via cell phone by an unknown person who indicated that their son was in custody in Guyana and a sum of money was later demanded for his release.

This publication was told that a photo of the man shirtless with a cutlass to his neck was sent to his parents as proof of his detention.

Enquiries revealed that the Trinidadian chemical engineer,Sawak Maraj, came to Guyana on a Caribbean Airlines flight about 07:00h on Friday, and was scheduled to be accommodated at Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara. However, he never arrived at the hotel.

A report was subsequently made to local Police.

Police in a subsequent statement detailed that “diligent investigations, buttressed by an efficient intelligence apparatus, led detectives to the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, where after several searches in different areas, the victim was found at the Madewini Resort.”

While certain sections of the media are reporting that the kidnapping was fake, this publication was informed by a reliable police source that, contrary to what was reported, the man was not found at the resort “sipping on a juice” but was found “tied up.”

As such, officers are still working on cracking the case which, until proven otherwise, is being deemed as legitimate.

This publication was told also that officers are on the hunt for two Trinidadians who came into the country before Maraj and were the ones to pick him up from the airport, in the company of a third individual, identified as the minibus driver who transported them to Madewini, instead of Ramada.

Thus far, the bus driver, who was at the resort when officers swooped down, is in custody along with Maraj assisting with the investigations.