Trinidad: School footballer killed on his 16th birthday

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Noah Simmons got up on his 16th birthday, stepped outside his home, and was shot dead.

The killing happened in a squatting settlement along an old train line at Union Park East Marabella at around 8a.m on Tuesday.

Simmons was a fourth form pupil of the Shiva Boys College at Clarke Road Penal, and a member of the school’s successful football team.

He played in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Under 16 competition in 2017 and was a member of the school’s Under 14 SSFL national championship team.

However, the Express was told he had only attended school a few times since the start of the new term because of the family’s financial difficulties.

Simmons and his brother lived with their grandmother Lystra Simmons.

She told the Express that he got out of bed at around 8a.m and she wished him a happy birthday.

The grandmother said Simmons went out the front door and sat on the steps.

There was an explosion and when the woman checked, Simmons was found bleeding from a wound to the chest.

The Express was told that Simmons frequent visited the Marabella Family Crisis Centre located nearby and was there up to 9p.m on Monday.

Family say he was also attempting to raise funds to go to Brazil as part of a football team.

There was no immediate motive for the killing.