Tributes pour in for Popular Bollywood actress, Sridevi

Tributes are now pouring out from Bollywood’s film industry following the sudden passing of one of its icon, Sridevi.

According to the Press Trust of Indi, Sridevi died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding.

The mother of two is known as one of Bollywood great’s which was reflected in the outpouring of condolences to her family from the top names in Bollywood.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi was among those who called the actresses passing shocking.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace” Modi tweeted.

Born August 13, 1963, Sridevi made her film debut as a child actor at the age of four in “Thunaivan,” a Tamil Hindu drama directed by M.A. Thirumugham.

Other films followed, including “Julie,” which marked her first foray into Bollywood at the age of 12. Her first leading Bollywood role came in the 1979 Hindi film “Solva Sawan.”

Four years later, Sridevi broke through to the list of Bollywood’s most highly sought-after actresses with the action comedy “Himmatwala.”

Sridevi’s credits include some of the most watched films of the ’80s and ’90s, including “Mawaali” (1983), “Tohfa” (1984), “Nagina” (1986), “Mr. India” (1987), “Chandni” (1989), “Lamhe” (1991) and “Gumrah” (1993).