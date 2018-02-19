Trial of accused in 75-yr-old remigrant’s murder set for tomorrow

…after several delays

After a period of pre-trial delays, the formal court proceedings of Second Street, Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) resident Kevon Alfred is set for tomorrow (Tuesday) before Justice Navindra Singh. This comes one week after the defendant’s former lawyer, Stanley Moore, SC, discontinued representing the accused due to “other obligations”.

At today’s (Monday) hearing, Defence Counsel George Thomas entered his appearance for the accused but told the judge that he required more time to go through the case file.

As such, the judge adjourned the matter for Tuesday. Alfred is accused of murdering 75-year-old Joyce Lewis on March 26, 2014, at her Lot 3630 Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown home.

According to reports, Lewis’s lifeless body was found in her home by Police and her sister, Veronica Deen on the morning of March 26. The woman who was a remigrant was reportedly strangled during an early morning robbery.

Five months after she was killed, Alfred was arrested and charged with the murder. He was committed to stand trial in the High Court on October 19, 2015.

The State’s case is being presented by Prosecutors Tiffini Lyken, Abigail Gibbs and Narissa Leander. The Prosecution is expected to call several witnesses when the trial commences.