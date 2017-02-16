Trenchless technologies to be utilised to meet city’s water demands

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is exploring the possibility of using trenchless technologies to meet the demands of quality water supply in and around Georgetown. Trenchless technology is the installation of mains without excavation or road cutting.

The GWI will be partnering with Barbados and Trinidad to roll-out the project. According to the Government Information Agency, the project falls under the water company’s urban programme for which $250M is being invested. Of that amount, $40M will be spent on the trenchless technologies project.

The Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Programme Coordinator, Richard Hoyte said that the project is in its design phase, and will see less disruption of traffic and cutting of any major roads. “What happens is we will dig two large pits (not more than 10 x10 feet), we will dig it at one end and pull the pipe right through to the other end, so instead of cutting the roads and excavating, you place your pits, insert your machinery, and pull the pipe through,” Hoyte explained.

Hoyte said that the project will be utilised on the Vlissengen road transmission through the Shelter Belt, and will avoid cutting roads through Shell Road, and David and Lamaha Streets.

Monies were also allocated for the drilling of a well in the Shelter Belt compound and this will be completed this month-end to meet the growing demands in Sophia, Cummingsburg, Kitty, Campbellville and Albouystown.