Travel Tax increase to take effect February 1

The Government imposed increase in Travel Tax from $2,500 to $3,500 will take effect from February 1, 2017. The new tax follows amendment to Section 56(2) of the Tax Act, Cap. 80:01 which states:-

“Ever traveller in respect of each occasion on which he leaves Guyana shall pay a travel tax of three thousand five hundred dollars in pursuance of section 56(2).”

As announced in the 2017 National Budget, the increase in travel tax coincides with measures to enable airlines to collect the tax on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), thereby making for one less departure line and ruling out the need for travelers to be issued with a Travel Tax Ticket.

The GRA also wishes to remind the general public that as part of the measures implemented by the Government in support of the elderly, all Guyanese citizens 65-years and older are exempt from travel tax when travelling overseas on a Guyanese passport. These persons will however still be required to pay Airport Security Tax.