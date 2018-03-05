Training commences for managers, supervisors in the public service

The Department of Public Service, today, commenced its first training programme for 2018 with a batch of 60 participants, drawn from Ministries and Government agencies from across the ten Administrative Regions. The name of the five-day programme, which is being conducted at the Department’s Vlissengen Road and Durban Street office, is Principles of Supervisory Management –Module One.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Manager for Training and Development at the Department, Ms. Cornelly Walcott explained that this programme targets supervisors and managers. It aims at strengthening capacity in areas such as leadership, management and communication.

“We are hoping that at the end of the programme, the participants would be able to get a better understanding of concepts such as management, leadership, how to communicate and how to work as a team,” she said.

The Department conducts a total of about 14-16 programmes per year; these include fixed modular programmes as well as new programmes that are designed based on a needs assessment of the public service such as human resources management and customer care.

The training division at the Vlissengen Road and Durban Street office caters for persons that are already in the public service, while the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service (BCCPS), which is located at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, caters for new entries into the public service.

In keeping with his vision for a professional and unbribable public service, President David Granger has established a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to examine, advise and report on the salaries, conditions of services, training, and other matters pertaining to the improvement of the efficiency of the performance of the public service and the well-being of public servants in the public sector. The report that emanated out of that inquiry has since been submitted to the Administration and its recommendations are being implemented in various stages to aid this vision, the MotP reported.