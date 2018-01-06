Top Cop wants Police Commission reconstituted

There is much anxiety amongst senior officers of the Guyana Police Force regarding promotions for 2017 but this cannot be done without the Police Services Commission in place.

As such, acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine has called for the body to be put in operation as soon as possible.

Ramnarine told reporters at press conference today that the number of senior ranks within the Force is dwindling and as such, the Force is eagerly awaiting the reconstitution of the Police Services Commission so that the long awaited promotions for 2017 can be made.

Before the life of the last Police Service Commission ended back in September, President David Granger had ordered in July that it put a hold on the consideration of senior ranks promotion. Though that order was followed, the Courts found that it was illegal.

The Police Force promoted 204 junior ranks last month.

With regards to the reconstitution of the PSC, President Granger told reporters at a press conference last month that he would like to see the commission in place by the end of 2017.

However, despite the new members already being selected they are yet to be formally appointed.