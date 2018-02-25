Toddler drowns in Pomeroon River, police investigating

Police say they are investigating the alleged drowning of a 2-year-old toddler on Sunday afternoon at her home located at Monka Estate, Upper Pomeroon River.

The dead child has been identified as Tia Conyest.

INews understands that the incident occurred at around 13:00hrs.

According to the child’s mother, Marcia Conyest, she last saw the toddler at around 12:30hrs today.

The 28-year-old woman recalled that Tia was playing in the yard- which is not fenced- while she was cleaning inside of the house.

Conyest said that shortly after, she made checks for her daughter and noticed the child wasn’t in the yard and as such she began to panic.

A more extensive search was conducted and Tia’s body was found some 50 feet in front of her home, faced down, in the Pomeroon River.

An alarm was raised and the 2-year-old’s body was taken out of the water and “escorted to the Charity Police Station,” police say.

No marks of violence were found on the young girl’s body. (Ramona Luthi)