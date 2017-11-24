Toddler crushed to death in accident

A 1-year-old toddler was on Friday morning crushed to death after his father accidentally drove a mini-bus over him at their home in Kitty, Georgetown.

Dead is Mallakai Willis of lot 21 D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

According to information received, Willis’ father was in the process of reversing his mini-bus out of his yard, oblivious to the fact that the child was behind the vehicle.

After realising that the toddler had been crushed, the distraught father was heard shouting and seen attempting to remove his child from under the mini-bus. Willis’ breathed his last at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

When INews caught up with the child’s aunt at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour earlier today, the woman was seemingly distressed and refrained from commenting on the matter.

However, this publication was informed that the matter has been reported at the Kitty Police Station and the father of the child has been detained.

The mini-bus has also been impounded as investigations continue.(Ramona Luthi)