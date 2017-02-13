Tobago teen murdered

(Trinidad Express) Ruby Adams-Johnson, the grandmother of Tobago’s fourth murder victim, 15-year-old Abiela Adams, on Saturday called for hangings to resume in Trinidad and Tobago.

This after Adams, a Form Three pupil of Signal Hill Secondary School, was found with her throat slit near a pile of rubble at Solenn Lane, Fidelis Heights North in Courland.

Three men, including a 19-year-old, were in police custody on Saturday assisting with investigations into the teen’s murder.

Adams was said to have had a promising future in football and cricket and was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Under 15 Women’s national football team.

She was found by relatives yesterday in Courland with her throat slashed.

Police said she left home at 7.30 p.m. on Friday.

Her 19-year-old friend of Plymouth phoned her mother to say she went home after they met.

But this was not the case.

Her mother filed a missing person’s report and Adams’ body was found yesterday.

She was semi-clothed in football shorts. Grandmother Adams-Johnson broke down in tears when the Sunday Express spoke to her about the teen’s murder.

“Tell them let them do the right thing, start to hang them, that is what they supposed to do, tell them let them do that,” she cried.

She said: “Well, when I hear the news I could have dropped. I could not believe it knowing the child she was. I could not believe what I had heard. I only know she was not rude, she was not disrespectful to people, she was loving, she was nice and when I got the news I start to bawl. She was striving, striving to reach the goal she wants. Why her life had to go like this? Innocent ones getting killed and the government very well know what to do.”

Sport Minister Darryl Smith and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association yesterday expressed condolences to the family of Adams.

Under 15 national team manager Ricarda Nelson said the players from that team have been left devastated by the news.

“It’s heartbreaking. You still cannot understand how the mother or family feels right now. What could a young girl like Abiela do to deserve what happened to her. We really need to deal with what is happening in our society today,” Nelson said.

“All my players right now are in tears, crying because they were all close. I could hear the screams while on the phone with some of the parents this morning. I am a mother and you have to ask how do you deal with something like this. Her mother was always there at training last year. We even thought that her mother didn’t have a job because she was always there to assist with the team and her daughter, traveling back and forth between Trinidad and Tobago,” Nelson said.

There were four murders in Tobago all of last year.