Timehri inmate killed while trying to escape during prison brawl- DPI

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels this evening confirmed that a fatal incident occurred at the Timehri Prison at approximately 17:00hrs involving prisoner Winston Hinds,26, who was on remand for murder.

Hinds was reportedly one of the prisoners who was transferred from the Camp Street Prison after the July 9 Prison unrest in the city.

The circumstances, as reported to the Director of Prisons by Timehri Prison officials, are that several prisoners were involved in a serious physical altercation and assault in which they were using improvised weapons. Prison officers attempted to restore order by breaking up the violent fracas.

During this process, Hinds reportedly fled into the prison yard in an apparent bid to escape. Clear and repeated orders were allegedly issued for Hinds to desist but he refused in every instance and continued running.

This publication was also informed that Hinds reportedly attacked one of the wardens.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Prison officers were left with no other option than to curtail his escape bid.

“This necessitated the use of live rounds as a last resort after every other option had failed. Hinds was struck on the body by a single round and was immediately taken to the East Bank Demerara Hospital Complex at Diamond where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His next of kin was immediately informed and the police are conducting an investigation” said the DPI.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) says it deeply regrets the loss of Hinds’ life and extends deepest condolences to his family, relatives and friends.

Moreover, the Prison Service said that all prisoners must “conduct themselves responsibly, resist any temptation to escape from lawful custody, obey the instructions of prison officers at all times and serve their sentences as mandated by the courts until such time as they are eligible for release.”