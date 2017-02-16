Home latest news TIGI slams ‘PNC gang’ for leading onslaught on public
TIGI slams ‘PNC gang’ for leading onslaught on public
- with corrupt parking meter deal …warns of aftermath if deal not rescinded Local transparency watchdog Transparency International Guyana Inc (TIGI) has issued a scathing criticism...
11 homeless after fire guts 2 buildings on Bishop Street
A fire of unknown origin has completely destroyed two buildings on Bishop Street, between Princes and Norton Streets, Georgetown leaving at least 11 people...
Ruling on presidential term limit case deferred to February 21
Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh has deferred his ruling on the presidential term limit case until February 21. He was expected to rule...
5 charged for execution of Berbice woman
Five persons, including a tattoo artists and a Jamaican National were this morning arraigned for the execution style killing of Lilawattie Muhammed, 45, in...
So far more buildings destroyed by fire in 2017 compared to 2016 – Gentle
...says GFS will work with Police to take action against arsonists The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) says it will be taking strict action against persons...
ECD mother, daughter died as a result of smoke inhalation – PM report
A post mortem examination conducted on the young mother and her toddler who were both set alight at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD)...
‘Drunk’ driver flees scene after slamming into GPL pole in Best village
Ranks of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station are currently looking for the driver of a motorcar that slammed into a GPL pole around 16:00 hrs...
Football headers ‘linked to brain damage’
By Smitha Mundasad, Health reporter (BBC) Repeated headers during a footballer's professional career may be linked to long-term brain damage, according to tentative evidence from...
120 employees on the breadline as GTT restructures
The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), has today announced that 120 positions in its company would be made redundant over the next 12...
LETTER: Judge Chang made a wise ruling mandating a referendum on Constitutional changes
Dear Editor, This has reference to a recent news item on the Privy Council Brexit ruling by the UK Supreme Court. In the UK, there...