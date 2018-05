“A” Division officers during a four-hour operation in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, which targeted the sale / possession of narcotics, wanted persons and illegal weapons, have arrested four males.

According to the police in a short statement, three of the men taken into custody are wanted for questioning in relation to several offences, while the other, identified only as a 29-year-old vendor, was found in possession of six hundred and seventy grams of cannabis.