Three soldiers accused of raping teen at Camp Stephenson

Three ranks (soldiers) of the Guyana Defence Force have been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Saturday at the army’s Camp Stephenson base at Timehri.

The army, in a statement, said it has since convened a Board of Inquiry to investigate the rape allegations against the three soldiers.

According to the GDF, the Board of Inquiry will seek to determine the facts of the allegations and “whether the crime was committed.” INews understands that the 15-year-old girl was picked up and taken to the army’s Camp Stephenson base where she was allegedly raped by the three soldiers.

The GDF statement said the army remains committed to the preservation of law and order and “will deal condignly with all transgressors”.