THREE KILLED, TWO CRITICAL – in highway accident

Three people were killed while two others are in a critical state following a two-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Loo Creek on Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Two of the dead men have been identified as David Primus, 52, Lot 6 Self Help, Ameila’s Ward and Dextroy Griffith, 25, a mechanic at Cheddi Jagan International Airport – who also was from Ameila’s Ward, Linden. The identity of the third victim was not available up to the time of posting this report.

Griffith’s wife, Whitney Plowell-Griffith, Leron Mendonca, 22, of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Arletta Kellman, 47, of Speightland, Lower Kara Kara were all admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex.

INews understands, based on the reports received, that Primus was driving motorcar HC5326 and was heading to Linden while the other vehicle was travelling in the opposition direction when they collided head-on. Griffith, his wife and Kellman were all occupants of the car driven by Primus. INews will bring you more details in a subsequent report.