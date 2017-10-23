THREE KILLED – in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

A teenaged couple along with their taxi driver was killed when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and collided with a parked car late Sunday afternoon at New Road Public Road, Vreed-en-Hoop on the West Coast of Demerara.

Those dead have been identified as taxi driver Deodat Mohan, 22, of 44 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop; and passengers Reaz Barakat, 18, of Lot 12 Rumzeight Gardens, WCD and Tillesha Terika Singh, 17, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to the Police, investigations so far have revealed that Mohan was driving motorcar PPP 4014 with Barakat and Singh as his passengers when at around 16:00hrs he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into motorcar PHH 7894. The car was parked at the side of the road and following the collision Mohan’s vehicle then further slammed into a utility pole, breaking it at the base.

Mohan and Singh were pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and Barakat was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical treatment.

According to eyewitnesses’ report, the car was attempting to overtake a minibus when the driver lost control immediately flipping the vehicle.

Mohan’s mother, Vanie (only name given), was inconsolable as she heard the news of her youngest child’s death. Relatives told this publication that the young man was a taxi driver at the Top Notch Taxi Service, which is a family business.

They said that he was a relatively safe driver and was unsure of the circumstances that may have caused the accident.

Meanwhile, INews was informed that both of Singh’s parents have passed away and she along with her other siblings reside with her aunt in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. The relatives were reluctant to speak to media but the aunt informed that Singh left after midday claiming she had to attend lessons. She said that she is unclear of how her niece reached on the West Coast of Demerara.

Based on her social media account, Singh and Barakat were in a relationship and were both students of the Diamond Secondary School.

Singh and Mohan’s bodies were taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour while Barakat’s remains was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s morgue. The Police investigations are ongoing and a post mortem is expected to be performed today.

Just last Sunday, Sabita Mangalani and her two sons Ethan Ramjeet and Emanuel Mangalani along with her secretary Reshma Seeram and a friend Dhanpaul Kishandial lost their lives following an accident at No. 59 Village Corentyne.

According to the details Kishandial was driving at a fast rate when he slipped into a pothole and lost control of the vehicle crashing into a lorry.

The body of Manglani’s younger son, Ramjeet was severed in two following the impact of their motorcar into a lorry. Eyewitnesses told INews there were two carts parked on the road’s shoulder adjacent to the pothole.

The impact of the collision pushed half of the lorry off the road and sent the paddy-laden tray pitching off into the back of the Honda wagon removing the top half in the process. Manglani and her 18-year-old son, who were in the back seat, were tossed over the lorry as a result, with the woman landing on the parapet and the teen in the trench – both dead.

The body of the five-year-old, who was also in the back seat, was severed at the waist, with the top half also flying over the lorry and landing in the trench running parallel to the road. The bottom half remained in the car.

Kishandayal and Seeram were pinned in the front seat and remained there until members of the Skeldon Fire Service arrived on the scene and cut open the vehicle to remove the bodies.