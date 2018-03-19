Three GDF officers found guilty of stealing milk, margarine fined

Three Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers were on Monday found guilty by Magistrate Leron Daly of stealing milk and margarine from the Camp Ayanganna headquarters after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Richard Charles, 26, Kevin Phipps, 26, of East Ruimveldt and Linton Logan,27, of Hadfield Street, Wortmanville pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

The court heard that between February 13 and 14 at Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown they stole 11 (25kg) bags of powdered milk valued approximately $153,890 and seven cases of Golden Cream margarine, property of the GDF.

The trio were fined $100,000 each or one year in prison should they fail to pay the fine.