The charred remains of a husband, wife and their toddler were found this morning after a blazing fire at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara home.

INews understands that the fire started in the wee hours of this morning.

Dead are Leonard Pollard, Latoya Telford and their toddler, Nakisha Pollard.

Details are sketchy but police are working on the theory that the fire may have been caused by an arsonist.

