Three businessmen attacked, robbed by masked gunmen

Three businessmen were early this morning (Friday) attacked in their home by four masked gunmen and robbed of over $2 million in cash and valuables.

The victims, 68-year-old Peter Ten, 37-year-old Jacky Kwok and 56-year-old Kuan Jian Yong, all of Lot 129 Lindy Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were attacked between 04:00hrs and 05:00hrs.

INews understands that the three victims had reportedly secured their two-storey house and had retired to bed, but were awakened by the men who tied clothes around their faces and held them at gunpoint.

They were then relieved of their cell phones along with $1.5 million dollars cash after which the men made good their escape in a silver grey motorcar.

The Police were called to the scene and reported that the men entered the house by breaking out the vent blocks from the washroom area of the house.

The matter is being investigated.